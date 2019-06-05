Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Labor leader Anthony Albanese has called on the government to say what it knows about the raid on journalist Annika Smethurst's home
Labor leader Anthony Albanese has called on the government to say what it knows about the raid on journalist Annika Smethurst's home Trish Bowman
Politics

Albanese urges government to 'fess up' on Smethurst raid

by Melanie Whiting
5th Jun 2019 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LABOR leader Anthony Albanese has implored the Federal Government to 'come clean' on what it knows about the raid on journalist Annika Smethurst's home.

Speaking in Mackay this morning, Mr Albanese said the government had "questions to answer" about what it knew about yesterday's raid.

Australian Federal Police officers spent several hours searching Ms Smethurst's home, alleging a story she wrote in April 2018 had been an unauthorised leak of "national security information" and included information classified as a national secret.

"It is quite frankly outrageous that seven officers spent seven and a half hours in her home going through everything throughout her home, in the kitchen, in all of the rooms," Mr Albanese said.

"I would find it extraordinary if no one in the government knew anything about this.

"The government just needs to fess' up about this - but I regard freedom of the press as being an essential component of our democracy."

afp annika smethurst anthony albanese journalist raid
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Teen accused of rape attempt, assault to stay behind bars

    premium_icon Teen accused of rape attempt, assault to stay behind bars

    News THE 18-year-old West Gladstone teen police have accused of a horror rape attempt and assault of a young woman has been remanded in custody until late July.

    Vegetation fire in Tannum Sands

    Vegetation fire in Tannum Sands

    News Four crews are currently on scene

    • 5th Jun 2019 2:27 PM
    New gym owners to create unique fitness coaching experience

    premium_icon New gym owners to create unique fitness coaching experience

    News "A business opportunity came up to take over ownership of the gym”

    Parents urged be aware of winter disease in Gladstone area

    premium_icon Parents urged be aware of winter disease in Gladstone area

    Health 'We find it is more prevalent in the colder months'