Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Albo made a dig at the Morrison Government for its long-distance promises to build major infrastructure.
Albo made a dig at the Morrison Government for its long-distance promises to build major infrastructure.
Politics

Albanese lets loose on Federal Government on infrastructure

by Chris Calcino
4th Aug 2019 11:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUICK touchdown en route to the Top End was time enough for Anthony Albanese to pull up the Federal Government on its marathon infrastructure pledges for Far North Queensland.

The federal Opposition Leader stopped in Cairns for three hours before flying out to attend the Garma Festival of Traditional Cultures in northeast Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese in Cairns PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese in Cairns PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

He made a dig at the Morrison Government for its long-distance promises to build major infrastructure.

"The Cairns Ring Road is not due to be funded until 2021.

"Stage 5 of the Cairns Southern Access approaches is also put off … to not begin before 2023," he said.

Mr Albanese said it was "an example of a government that has raised expectations with big promises, but way out into the future".

He stopped short of making a vow years out from an election to fund the Nullinga Dam but called on the Federal Government to get on with the job.

More Stories

anthony albanese infrastructure nullinga dam

Top Stories

    Liquidators appointed to closed Gladstone business

    premium_icon Liquidators appointed to closed Gladstone business

    Business A notice of the appointment was published on ASIC's website on July 29

    TRENDING: Milliner gives her tips for Fashions on the Fields

    premium_icon TRENDING: Milliner gives her tips for Fashions on the Fields

    News A milliner has predicted the '80s are making a comeback.

    UPDATE: Escapee tasered after week-long manhunt

    premium_icon UPDATE: Escapee tasered after week-long manhunt

    Breaking GALLERY: Police have tasered a man wanted in a state-wide manhunt

    BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Birds' fancy footwork is a sight to behold

    premium_icon BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Birds' fancy footwork is a sight to behold

    Environment 'Brolga dancing is one of the most thrilling sights'