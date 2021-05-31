Menu
Health experts have warned a piercing aftercare product can cause serious bacterial infections. Picture: Tony Gough
News

Alarming warning for piercings product

by Anton Nilsson
31st May 2021 5:47 PM | Updated: 6:05 PM

A piercing aftercare product can cause serious bacterial infections, health experts have warned.

Several people who had used the product PROTAT Sea Salt and Tea Tree Spray had suffered from the infections, the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services said on Monday.

Testing confirmed a batch of the product was contaminated with the bacteria pseudomonas aeruginosa.

“The pseudomonas bacteria can cause piercings to become seriously infected, requiring admission to hospital for intravenous antibiotics or surgical management,” the DHHS wrote in the health alert.

Certain batches of PROTAT Sea Salt and Tea Tree Spray have caused serious infections.
The contaminated batch had the number BF996 and a use-by date of October 2023.

Other batches of the product should be safe to use, according to the health alert.

Anyone who has a bottle from the faulty batch should throw it away immediately.

Anyone who has used the product and experiences pain, swelling, inflammation or discharge from the pierced body part should contact their doctor.

Originally published as Alarming warning for piercings product

