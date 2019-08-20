Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clarence Correctional Centre New Grafton Jail
Clarence Correctional Centre New Grafton Jail Tim Jarrett
Breaking

Alarming discovery puts jail site into lockdown

Tim Howard
by
19th Aug 2019 3:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOMB threat has brought work at the new Grafton jail site to a halt this afternoon says project director Mike Cramb.

Mr Cramb said a message had been found written on a wall in a toilet on the site, prompting the shutdown.

He said police and other emergency services were called as a precaution.

"We take these sorts of things seriously, so we shut down the site while police and health and safety people investigate," he said.

Mr Cramb said he was not sure what the message said, but it was enough to trigger the response.

"We're investigating now, it only happened mid-afternoon," he said. "We will make an announcement when we have a better idea of the situation."

The site has been evacuated and there are reports Australian Federal Police have been called in.

More to come.

australian federal police bomb threat clarence correctional centre mike cramb new grafton jail police
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Where Gladstone MP stands on euthanasia debate

    premium_icon Where Gladstone MP stands on euthanasia debate

    Politics Member for Gladstone speaks on euthanasia, as some of his Queensland Labor colleagues push for a guarantee euthanasia laws will be debated during this term.

    • 20th Aug 2019 5:03 AM
    Resort set for rejection at today's council meeting

    premium_icon Resort set for rejection at today's council meeting

    News The development has been in the pipeline for years.

    • 20th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    Boyne group launches breeding program to help save Nemo

    premium_icon Boyne group launches breeding program to help save Nemo

    Community Captive breeding program aims to reduce species decline.

    • 20th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    $30m beach front tourism project hits the market

    premium_icon $30m beach front tourism project hits the market

    Property Residential lots, plans for caravan park and resort on market.

    • 20th Aug 2019 5:00 AM