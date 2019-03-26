Menu
Alanis Morissette is expecting another baby. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Alanis Morissette is expecting another baby. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Celebrity

Alanis Morissette pregnant at 44

by Chelsea Hirsch
26th Mar 2019 10:00 AM

Nothing ironic here.

Alanis Morissette is pregnant with her third child.

Morissette, 44, showed off her baby bump in a snap of her recording music posted to Instagram.

Alanis captioned this photo with, 'so much NEWness'.
Alanis captioned this photo with, ‘so much NEWness’.

The Jagged Little Pill singer married Mario "Souleye" Treadway in 2010. They welcomed their son Ever Imre on Christmas 2010 and their daughter Onyx Solace in June 2016.

Morissette previously opened up about her "debilitating" post-partum depression in 2017, saying: "After Ever was born (in 2010), about a year and four months - that was when I spoke to a doctor for the first time who said, 'This isn't gonna get any better. Let's bring you in and have an actual conversation about what might help you'.

"I was devastated and it had me questioning my identity. It had me question everything. I've known myself to be a really incredible decision-maker and a leader that people can rely on. (Now) I can barely decide what to eat for dinner."

 

Alanis is adding to her family.
Alanis is adding to her family.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

