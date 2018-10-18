Playing it safe: Gladstone Airport puts safety on show

Gladstone Airport staff and terminal users had the opportunity to check out Aviation Rescue Fire Fighting Service trucks this week as part of Airport Safety Week.

THE team at Gladstone Airport are playing it safe this week.

Staff and terminal users had the opportunity to check out Aviation Rescue Fire Fighting Service trucks this week as part of Airport Safety Week - a joint initiative of the Australian Airports Association and the New Zealand Airports Association.

The week is held annually in October and promotes safety at all airports across both nations.

Its purpose is to bring together airports and aviation industry operators, and strengthen safety awareness and bring about improvements in safety culture.

Gladstone Airport Corporation chief executive Colin Fort welcomed the chance to talk safety with the ARFFS.

"Improvements in safety culture can result in improved performance in all areas of workplace health and safety, as well as overall organisational performance," Mr Fort said.

"Activities such as this one are an opportunity for the airport community to come together to build relationships and reflect on the collective role we have in operating this valuable community asset.

"We are also very fortunate in Gladstone to have on-site emergency services provided by ARFFS.

"It is fantastic to have them as a part of our airport community and to be able to share the great work they do with members of the airport team who are not in operational roles."

Tuesday's activities included an overview of the role of ARFFS from fire commander Barrie Jenkins and what a day in the life of an aviation firefighter looks like.

The ARFFS team also demonstrated the capability of the site-based fire trucks.

A second activity will be held tomorrow and focus on the response to the airport terminal alarm response and the critical support provided to the airport from local emergency services agencies.