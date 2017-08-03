25°
News

Airport project takes off

Chris Lees
| 3rd Aug 2017 4:30 AM
The RFDS will have their own patient transfer facility at the Gladstone Airport.
The RFDS will have their own patient transfer facility at the Gladstone Airport. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"IT'S been going on long enough, let's just get it done”.

Those were Gladstone Region councillor Peter Masters' words regarding the much-talked about Royal Flying Doctor Service facility proposed for the Gladstone Airport.

The issue was first raised in February, when rumours began circulating that RFDS pilots were being forced to sleep under their planes as there was no adequate facilities for them.

At Tuesday's council meeting they committed $108,000 to build a patient transfer station for the RFDS and additional toilets for general aviation and car rental personnel.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the council wanted the facility built but had been seeking support from businesses.

"At the end of the day, major corporate wasn't interested in putting it forward,” he said.

"The airport said 'we're happy to but really it's a community service obligation, so if you want us to do it, you'll practically have to pay for it'.

"So we went back to them and said 'it's now August and we want this to happen, so we're going to do it'.”

Cr Burnett said he understood there were some facilities that could be utilised in the interim.

"It's not going to be very expensive and the benefit to the community is huge,” he said. "I remember the story where we had pilots sleeping under the plane to get some shade and that's pretty poor form.

"As Pete Masters said (on Tuesday), if you can't support the Royal Flying Doctor Service, you might as well give up.”

Gladstone pilot John Groth, who has a hangar at the airport, said previously if adequate facilities were not built at the airport there could be an accident.

The council is the only shareholder at the airport so the dividend it receives could be impacted by the decision.

According to the Gladstone Airport Corporation's statement of corporate intent, subsequent to Bechtel donating a donga, the GAC board considered a paper on providing a patient transfer station for RFDS and toilets for the Gladstone Airport community in December 2016.

"The chairman reported to GRC on this matter at the February 2017 shareholder presentation and GRC acknowledged the desirability of both facilities,” the paper reads. "GAC believes the facility is important and acknowledges the community expects it.”

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone airport rescue service rfds

Gladstone woman busted in Facebook buy and sell scam

Gladstone woman busted in Facebook buy and sell scam

A co-accused Gladstone woman who used a local Facebook classified page to sell a car has been convicted after the dodgy scam was picked up by police.

Pollie lashes out at NAIF, spruces $1b tourism fund in Gladstone

TOURISM FUND: Australian Labor Party shadow minister for finance Jim Chalmers, shadow treasurer Chris Bowen, Gladstone's Zac Beers and Queensland senator Chris Ketter outside Gladstone Regional Council Chambers.

Labor politicians promote new tourism fund.

Three deaths on Gladstone's waters in horror year: MSQ report

New maritime safety data shows severity of Gladstone boat crashes.

'It flipped over': Scary Gladstone Harbour boat crash sparks change

SAFETY FIRST: Experienced boatie Pat Laws talks about safety on the water following the release of statistics highlighting boating accideints in 2016.

Safety paramount for local boatie.

Local Partners

'They want to go to school'

Why Carinity's newest school is a success with students.

Gladstone Show's 125 birthday celebration next week

HIGHLIGHT: Monster Truck Mayhem will be part of the Gladstone Show next week. Go to www.gladstoneshowsociety.com.au for more.

Non-stop action planned for Gladstone's biggest birthday show ever.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Mining giant Adani wins court costs over coal terminal case

A community group argued the Great Barrier Reef was threatened. They lost that case, and must now pay Adani's court costs.

Andrew Denton to undergo heart surgery 'within days'

Former 'Enough Rope' host Andre Denton has been diagnosed with advanced heart disease.

Former host forced to quit campaign trail for voluntary euthanasia.

New documentary to reveal 'disruptor' Hawke

DOCUMENTARY: Bob Hawke's documentary to shed light on his leadership skills and long-term impact, as well as offer a few surprises.

New Bob Hawke series to shed fascinating light on 80s Australia.

'Cash me ousside' girl faces court on string of charges

The teen has faced charges.

Inside The Bachelor: 'It really does mess with your head'

Alison Oetjen

Ali Oetjen appeared on the first season

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kath and Kim in a shot from Kath and Kimderella.

The brief ads tease that the beloved mother-daughter duo “are back”.

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

BUILD YOUR FUTURE HERE

10 Hope Phillips Crescent, O'Connell 4680

Residential Land Set in the convenient location of Stockwood Estate, this 781m2* allotment is ... $110,000

Set in the convenient location of Stockwood Estate, this 781m2* allotment is the ideal spot for your new home (STCA). Retained and level, the block is easy to...

BUILD YOUR FUTURE HERE

6 Hope Phillips Crescent, O'Connell 4680

Residential Land Build your new home on this remarkable 878m2* allotment in Stockwood Estate ... $110,000

Build your new home on this remarkable 878m2* allotment in Stockwood Estate (STCA). Larger than average, the block allows for easy access to Glenlyon and Kirkwood...

AN EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE

27 Philip Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

It's not often you come across a home and land package that totals 1100 plus square meters. Here is a fabulous opportunity to secure this parcel with a four...

MODERN HOME WITH SIDE ACCESS!

101 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 101 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland to the market! If you are looking for a spacious home with room for the growing...

Deceiving from the street but step inside...

44 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

You will be amazed at the hidden gems this property has to offer. From the outside this home may look like all the others but the yellow front door leads you into...

A Touch of Distinction!

5 Mallard Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 3 2 $749,000

Have you been searching for a home with a touch of distinction and high quality finish? This rare offering captures some of Gladstone's most stunning harbour views...

GLADSTONE BUSINESS PARK - 10 SIDE STREET

10 Side Street, Gladstone South 4680

Commercial MULTIPLE TENANCY OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE UNIT 1 : 279M2 WAREHOUSE + ... PLEASE CALL

MULTIPLE TENANCY OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE UNIT 1 : 279M2 WAREHOUSE + 72M2 HARDSTAND UNIT 2 : 206M2 UNIT 3 : 206M2 UNIT 4a : 281M2 SHOWROOM/OFFICES...

EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPS

22 Garden Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $175,000

This three bedroom chamferboard home is situated at 22 Garden Street, West Gladstone. This great first home is walking distance to Gladstone State High School...

PERFECT STARTER FOR A FIRST HOME BUYER...HIGHSET WITH RUMPUS...CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

10 Marian Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Looking to purchase a property where most of the hard work has been completed and you just have to move in? Then don't go past this solid high-set home located in...

Just Move In and Relax!

9 Short Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented low maintenance brick home that boasts the winning combination...

Squatters nightmare: Queensland woman forced to live in car

The squatters have made a Queensland mother's life hell. Picture: Channel 9

She tried calling police, but ended up getting arrested herself.

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Where Gold Coast's second casino will be built

Early artist impression of the proposed Star of the Sea development planned for Southport. Source: DBI Design

Three potential sites have been identified by city leaders

Gladstone rental vacancy rates show improvement

RECOVERY ON THE CARDS: Gladstone's rental vacancies eased 0.1% from March to June, with a vacancy rate of 6.5%.

REIQ data could indicate recovery in weaker markets.