Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOR SALE: The
FOR SALE: The "1770 Airport" is accepting expressions of interest.
News

Airport metres from the beach for sale

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT’S not every day a 40.47ha block of land just metres from the beach appears on the market — and it’s certainly even more rare for that block of land to contain a landing strip.

The “1770 Airport” is accepting expressions of interest after the current landholders of 20 years decided to sell.

Real estate agent Tim Lawry said although there was opportunity to develop the land, the majority of inquiries had been interested in the land remaining as an air strip.

The block of land contains a number of aircraft hangers which have the potential to generate returns.

“It’s needing further funds to develop it to some degree,” Mr Lawry said.

“If you’re going to develop it you’ll have to put in a few million.”

The block is adjacent to the preliminary approved Health and Wellbeing Precinct development.

The neighbouring block does include the southern end of the landing strip. However, Mr Lawry said the lost strip could be made up in the northern end of the block if necessary.

“The owners are keen to move it, but if the price isn’t right they’re happy to hold it,” Mr Lawry said.

“Someone’s going to have a grand development plan to develop it to its full potential,” he said.

1770 1770 airport development land sale real estate real estate agents
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    ‘We are at capacity’: Minister hears health cries

    premium_icon ‘We are at capacity’: Minister hears health cries

    Health The minister for regional services have met a number of health professionals in Gladstone today to hear ongoing concerns.

    Tickets for Island raffle still up for grabs

    premium_icon Tickets for Island raffle still up for grabs

    Community If you want to win a trip to Heron Island and raise funds for a good cause, this is...

    Baker’s best is yet to come ahead of NRLW decider

    premium_icon Baker’s best is yet to come ahead of NRLW decider

    Rugby League You should never write off a champion like Chelsea Baker.

    BREAKING: QFES called to car fire in Gladstone

    premium_icon BREAKING: QFES called to car fire in Gladstone

    News EMERGENCY services have been called to a car fire on Auckland St.