Airport gets into festive spirit

Trinity College choir (front) Grace, Jana, Amelia, Gemma, Ayla, Matilda, (middle) Talitha, Hanna, Makayla, Kaylee, Charlotte and (back) teacher Zane Ryan, Jazmine, Heidi, Finlay, Treesa and Kylin after performing at Gladstone Airport 27 November 2019

SOUNDS of Christmas filled Gladstone Airport on Wednesday.

Trinity College was the first in a line of many groups to perform at the airport in the lead-up to Christmas.

The performance began with a flute quartet’s melodic renditions of classics such as Silent Night and Jingle Bells.

Flute players from Trinity College entertain guests at Gladstone Airport 27 November 2019

Next it was the choir’s turn.

Teacher Zane Ryan conducted the 16-strong choir which began its set with a flash mob Jingle Bell Rock.

Gladstone Airport Corporation CEO Mark Cachia said the aim was to create a festive atmosphere throughout the airport by having local groups come and sing carols.

“We also invited the Salvation Army who will be here now until Christmas,” Mr Cachia said.

“They’ll be doing Christmas carols when they’re available and collecting money for those in need.”

Mr Cachia is new to the community, but interested in activities that bring people together.

“I think it’s just a great activity for the airport to be doing,” he said.

“I think people are already wondering what’s happening.

“The community will be quite impressed.”