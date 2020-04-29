Airport costings report to be prepared

A COUNCILLOR yesterday likened the financial impact of coronavirus on the city’s airport to that of a significant injury.

During the first post-election general council meeting yesterday, councillor Chris Trevor questioned the validity of a five-member board of directors overseeing the Gladstone Airport Corporation.

“No disrespect to any members of the board because I know all of them and they are wonderful people, but I am aware there would be a reduction in revenue and people into the region as a result of COVID-19,” Cr Trevor said.

“I would be interested to know the costings of having the matters of GAC run in house, rather than run by an independent board of direc­tors.

“I would like to call for a report into costings of the committee to be made available immediately.”

It was the chief executive officer’s recommendation to accept the recommendation of GAC and reappoint Graeme Kanofski and Tina Zawila, along with three external members, to the board for a further two-year term starting on July 1.

Cr Trevor said Gladstone airport has more than likely taken a huge financial hit.

“It would not be just a flesh wound but substantial bleeding with what is going on with COVID-19,” he said.

Rick Hansen at the Meet the Candidates event at CQU in March.

Cr Rick Hansen, who is the director of the GAC, said he would endorse both members for re-election.

“Having worked with these people over the last two years, I find Graeme’s skills in identifying knowledge regarding the airport invaluable,” Cr Hansen said.

“What can I say about Tina Zawila? She has been a breath of fresh air as well with her financial skills.

“I would have to recommend both of them and the rest of the board as well.

“As I mentioned earlier, the board has met all of its financial obligations to the shareholder and remains in a solid cash position, so we are in a position to sustain this pandemic and come out the other side.”

The council moved to appoint both Mr Kanofski and Ms Zawila to the board of GAC for an additional 12 months and have a report on future options for the Gladstone Airport, including partnering with other airports and bringing operation back in house be tabled at a future council meeting.