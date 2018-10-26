Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUTURE UNCERTAIN: Kopika, 3, and Tharunicaa, 1, have been in a Melbourne detention centre since March with their parents Priya and Nades.
FUTURE UNCERTAIN: Kopika, 3, and Tharunicaa, 1, have been in a Melbourne detention centre since March with their parents Priya and Nades. Contributed
News

Airline urged to halt removal of all refugees

Mark Zita
by
26th Oct 2018 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUPPORTER of a refugee Tamil family from Biloela has pleaded with Qantas shareholders to stop forced removals of refugees.

Angela Fredericks joined shareholders yesterday for their Annual General Meeting in Brisbane..

They voted on whether to review the flag carrier's participation in forced transportation of asylum seekers and refugees.

The deportation of Priya, Nades and their two Australian-born children was stopped after emergency legal action saw them removed from a flight at Perth Airport earlier this year..

The family remains in a Melbourne detention centre.

Ms Fredricks, a personal friend of the family, explained how airlines are involved in deportations and forced transportation.

"Border Force used a charter airline to force this family from Central central Queensland to Melbourne, Melbourne to Perth and then back to a Melbourne detention centre,” Ms Fredericks said.

"But we know that Border Force also uses Qantas and other commercial airlines to transport asylum seekers like Priya and Nades against their will.”

Ms Fredericks said the two children, Kopika and Tharunicca, were separated from their parents during a forced flight from Gladstone to Melbourne.

"Any parent who has flown with an infant would understand the terror this toddler and baby must have experienced during those first four hours in the air,” Ms Fredericks said.

An online petition calling on Qantas, and other airlines, to refuse to fly the family against that will has garnered over 15,000 signatures.

Priya and Nades arrived in Australia by boat separately in 2012 and 2013, and settled in Biloela.

The Department of Home Affairs told The Observer in June the family did not meet Australia's protection obligations, leading to their unsuccessful deportation.

biloela biloela family deportation qantas tamil refugees
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Humour Column: 'Tis the season of mango madness!

    premium_icon Humour Column: 'Tis the season of mango madness!

    News As a lad, my mates and I got a lot of enjoyment out of mangoes by pegging them at each other.

    'Great sadness': Popular Goondoon St business shuts down

    premium_icon 'Great sadness': Popular Goondoon St business shuts down

    News "Goodbyes are never easy and it's something I didn't imagine doing.”

    BEAT THE HEAT: 15 of Gladstone and CQ's best swimming holes

    BEAT THE HEAT: 15 of Gladstone and CQ's best swimming holes

    News LIST: CQ's best kept secrets and well-known watering holes

    WHAT'S ON: Three days of events to keep you busy

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: Three days of events to keep you busy

    News Looking for something to do? Here's 9 things to keep you busy!

    Local Partners