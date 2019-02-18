Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alliance airlines landed in Bundaberg for the first time on Monday July 17, 2017.
Alliance airlines landed in Bundaberg for the first time on Monday July 17, 2017. Craig Warhurst
News

Airline reveals why regional flights are so expensive

18th Feb 2019 11:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN AIRLINE that claimed to have "regional Australia in its DNA" has admitted it prices flights to "maximise" profits and ups prices around events like grand finals.

But Alliance Airlines managing director Scott McMillan blamed high per-passenger fees that regional airports charged as a cause for the high prices passengers were charged throughout the year.

In Brisbane yesterday, Mr McMillan told a Federal Senate inquiry, the company's "nirvana" was flights for the NRL grand final between the Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys, and an AFL grand final between West Coast Eagles and Fremantle Dockers.

The Senate committee is examining ticketing prices for flights in regional Australia.

South Australian Centre Alliance senator Rex Patrick asked Mr McMillan if the company, which flies out of Bundaberg, approached "ticket pricing to maximise how much you earn".

Mr McMillan said that was a "fair" summary of their pricing strategy.

Similarly, Virgin Australia revenue general manager Russell Shaw told Senator Patrick the company tried to "maximise the revenue" on every flight.

NewsRegional

alliance airlines bundaberg airport cheaper fares regional flights
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    GALLERY: 101 of Gladstone's adorable felines

    premium_icon GALLERY: 101 of Gladstone's adorable felines

    Offbeat More than 300 proud cat owners across the Gladstone region submitted photos to The Observer.

    CATCHES OF THE WEEK: A variety of species on show

    premium_icon CATCHES OF THE WEEK: A variety of species on show

    Fishing Gladstone's anglers have had a massive week of fishing

    • 18th Feb 2019 1:26 PM
    Woman jailed, found with 500g drugs, cash, texts

    premium_icon Woman jailed, found with 500g drugs, cash, texts

    News A WOMAN has been jailed for supplying drugs in Gladstone

    Fire devastation causes community to plan

    premium_icon Fire devastation causes community to plan

    News A fast-moving bushfire swept through the district