Airline chooses Gladstone for annual conference

NEW IN TOWN: An Alliance Airlines Fokker 70 touches down for the first time at Gladstone Airport.

ALLIANCE Airlines is set to host its senior management conference in Gladstone today and tomorrow.

The conference is held at a different key city across the regional airline's network each year.

Alliance took over Virgin Australia's Brisbane to Gladstone route on July 17, and has since had to upgrade its flights from 80-seat aircraft to 100-seat Fokker 100 jets to keep up with peak-period demand.

Chief executive Lee Schofield said Gladstone was now one of Alliance's most important routes.

"(Gladstone) was the ideal choice for this year's annual conference,” he said.

"We have received great initial support from the people of Gladstone and we look forward to becoming more involved with the local community.”

In addition to the regular conference, Mr Schofield and members of the airline's senior management team will meet with Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett to discuss further collaboration between the company and the council.

This could include the provision of additional flights for the Local Government Association of Queensland (LGAQ) conference being held in Gladstone in October.

NEW IN TOWN: Alliance Airlines chief executive Lee Schofield at Gladstone Airport. Paul Braven GLA170717ALLIANCE

Cr Burnett welcomed Alliance management to Gladstone for the conference and wished the company the best for the future.

"The public have been receiving it very well, the flights seem to be very well populated ... and obviously that's good competition for Qantas who fly in and out of Gladstone every day as well,” he said.

Cr Burnett confirmed the council was in discussions with Alliance about scheduling extra flights during the LGAQ conference.

"We're going to draw national attention to Gladstone over the next few weeks,” he said.

"We're in conversation at the moment with Alliance looking at a flight from Cairns to Townsville to Gladstone... that way we can bring our mayors and councillors in from those areas close by.

"Once we get them looking at those alternate routes to the north (during the LGAQ conference) we can then get them looking at those routes back again to the south, to the Gold Coast and Sydney, that we've had in the past.

"We want to see (those routes) come back.”