Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Airbnb, Amazon, ebay, News and other Apps on iPhone screen
Airbnb, Amazon, ebay, News and other Apps on iPhone screen
Travel

Airbnb’s $162 million boost to regional Queensland

by JACK McKAY
28th Oct 2019 5:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GUESTS of home-sharing giant Airbnb have injected a whopping $162 million into regional Queensland in the past year, as more visitors head outside the state's capital.

New data has revealed almost 213,000 Airbnb guests headed to regional Queensland in the 12 months to August this year.

Of the estimated $162 million they injected into local economies, more than $80 million was spent in tropical north Queensland and almost $14 million in Townsville.

The Airbnb guests who flocked to the state's far-north enjoyed far longer trips, with visitors staying for an average of 6.3 days.

Airbnb Head of Public ­Policy for Australia and New Zealand Derek Nolan said that the company would continue to work hard to promote regional Queensland to the rest of the world.

"Regional Queensland has so much to offer," Mr Nolan said. "It's fantastic to see so many Airbnb guests exploring regional Queensland and supporting small businesses and local jobs across the Sunshine State,'' he said. "Importantly, most of these guests almost certainly went home to encourage their friends and family to do the same."

More Stories

accommodation airbnb economic boost

Top Stories

    Awoonga Adventure Race more challenging than first thought

    premium_icon Awoonga Adventure Race more challenging than first thought

    News Lake Awoonga Adventure Race goes off without a hitch and plans are in place for next year.

    Up close with rescue chopper

    premium_icon Up close with rescue chopper

    News GLADSTONE residents had a chance to have an up close look at the RACQ Capricorn...

    PHOTOS: Gladstone’s brightest run

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladstone’s brightest run

    News Hundreds headed to the Marina at twilight for the second River Glow event. Did we...

    Three busted for drink driving

    premium_icon Three busted for drink driving

    News THREE drink drivers pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week.