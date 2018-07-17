Airbnb to be regulated: 1770 resort says it's not enough

UNFAIR: The manager of Lagoons 1770 Resort and Spa Resort (pictured) says the proposed changes won't help his business.

GLADSTONE Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett has welcomed an announcement by Tourism Minister Kate Jones about plans to regulate short-term letting.

The minister announced last week an industry reference group would develop a code of conduct and a data-sharing system for the sector which would affect hosts using platforms such as Airbnb and HomeAway.

"Our council heard what (traditional accommodation providers) were saying and we took this to the Local Government Association of Queensland (in October last year)," Cr Burnett said.

"We got the conference to support the motion and we can't do much more than that, it's not our jurisdiction."

The manager of one of Seventeen Seventy's accommodation providers does not think the proposed changes go anywhere near far enough.

Simon Della Santa has been general manager at Lagoons 1770 Resort and Spa for more than three years and said short-term letting needed to be shut down before it killed his business.

"We invest in a $20million development, we invest in the community and we try to drive tourism," Mr Della Santa said.

"But we get undercut by husband and wife teams that don't have any costs.

"How does someone rent out a room that hasn't been checked by fire safety and building inspectors?"

Mr Della Santa said Lagoons 1770 contributed $50,000 a year to marketing the Discovery Coast towns.

"Airbnbs are filling up cheap Charlie and I'm sitting here holding my hat, we are falling short," he said.

"Anyone can do it, I'm going to open a little resort and sell my unit on Airbnb, next thing you know they'll be providing food with no food licence."

Cr Burnett said the council did not have a problem with "mums and dads generally trying to make a bit of extra cash".

"But if you're renting out a three bedroom house to 20 people a week and that involves four-to-five cars and a caravan, that's an issue," he said.

The changes would allow councils to have details of hosts operating in their jurisdiction.