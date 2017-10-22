26°
News

Airbnb hits out at councils' regulation plan

NEW IDEA: Tourism Minister Kate Jones speaking at the LGAQ conference in Gladstone.
NEW IDEA: Tourism Minister Kate Jones speaking at the LGAQ conference in Gladstone. Chris Lees
Chris Lees
by

AIRBNB has hit back at councils who want more regulation on the sector.

Local government wants peer-to-peer accommodation providers like Airbnb to supply property addresses so they comply with rating and planning requirements.

An Airbnb spokesman said the very last thing the local community and economy needed was any "heavy-handed red tape”.

He said it would "only have the potential to stifle home sharing, hurt the economy and risk local jobs”.

The Local Government Association of Queensland made the decision to lobby the State Government at their annual conference on Wednesday.

During the event Tourism Minister Kate Jones revealed she would set up a taskforce which had representatives from the share economy like Airbnb to discuss any issues they had.

The Airbnb spokesman said the the Industry Reference Group was a welcome step in a right direction.

"It brings Queensland closer towards fair and common sense rules for home sharing,” he said.

"Queensland is following in the footsteps of South Australia and Tasmania who are already leading the nation with forward-looking, statewide rules for home sharing and are reaping the rewards.

"We look forward to working closely with Queensland Government, the tourism sector and the community on developing innovative rules for home sharing and growing the tourism pie.”

Gladstone Observer
Man goes on paywave spree with stolen card

Man goes on paywave spree with stolen card

"Opportunistic" was how the magistrate describe this Gladstone man's crimes:

Two bodies recovered from sunken fishing trawler

TRAGIC NEWS: Inspector Darren Sommerville addresses the media at Gladstone Police Station.

The bodies will be brought back to shore tonight.

Ken O'Dowd's parliamentary expenses revealed

The Member for Flynn spent $65,106.55 between January 1 to March 31, 2017.

Expenses included flags, water refills and children's books.

Fund-raiser this weekend for Africa trip

BROADENING HORIZONS: Kylee hopes taking her daughter, Haylee, to Africa will help her appreciate how lucky she is.

Kylee McDonald will take her daughter Haylee on a trip to Africa

Local Partners