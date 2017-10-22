Airbnb hits out at councils' regulation plan

NEW IDEA: Tourism Minister Kate Jones speaking at the LGAQ conference in Gladstone.

AIRBNB has hit back at councils who want more regulation on the sector.

Local government wants peer-to-peer accommodation providers like Airbnb to supply property addresses so they comply with rating and planning requirements.

An Airbnb spokesman said the very last thing the local community and economy needed was any "heavy-handed red tape”.

He said it would "only have the potential to stifle home sharing, hurt the economy and risk local jobs”.

The Local Government Association of Queensland made the decision to lobby the State Government at their annual conference on Wednesday.

During the event Tourism Minister Kate Jones revealed she would set up a taskforce which had representatives from the share economy like Airbnb to discuss any issues they had.

The Airbnb spokesman said the the Industry Reference Group was a welcome step in a right direction.

"It brings Queensland closer towards fair and common sense rules for home sharing,” he said.

"Queensland is following in the footsteps of South Australia and Tasmania who are already leading the nation with forward-looking, statewide rules for home sharing and are reaping the rewards.

"We look forward to working closely with Queensland Government, the tourism sector and the community on developing innovative rules for home sharing and growing the tourism pie.”