Air force reveals CQ locations to watch mammoth plane

THE ROYAL Australian Air Force has revealed its full list of where Central Queenslanders need to go to watch one of their biggest toys in action in two days' time.

The bulk carrier Globemaster will drop to as low as 100m above ground moments before it flies over Rockhampton's Victoria Park on Tuesday.

The RAAF said in a statement that the monster 53m-long, 16.8m-high C-17A Globemaster would need to fall to the low altitude to reach a "holding position" to stay on schedule.

The bulk carrrier has been a saviour during natural disasters in New Zealand, Japan, and Fiji, and it has trekked into the some of the world's most hostile climates, including the Wilkins Airfield in Antarctica.

The combat hardened Globemaster is also regularly deployed to conflict zones in the Middle East.

But the RAAF has revealed its next itinerary includes a suite of Central Queensland towns and cities as the Australian Defence Force again flaunts its most impressive hardware for five years of celebrations marking 100 years since Australia's involvement in World War I from 1914-1918.

The RAAF said for the bulk carrier to hit its targeted location on schedule, it would drop to an eerie 100m above ground where it would sit in a "holding pattern" moments before flying over Anzac Day crowds.

MAMMOTH PLANE: The 53m-long Globemaster can carry a maximum of 265,352kg at a cruise speed of 830km/h.

The Globemaster, one of an eight-strong fleet of based at the RAAF's Amberly air base in south-east Queensland, is also scheduled to fly over a litany of other Central Queensland towns and cities.

Central Queensland locations where the Globemaster can be seen include Victoria Park, Rockhampton, at 11am; Gladstone's Anzac Park on the corner of Tank St and Goondoon St at 11.11am; Calliope at 11.13am; Theodore at 10.41am; and Cracow at 10.36am.

INTERACTIVE MAP | Exact locations and times to watch the Globemaster on Anzac Day

The Boeing manufactured Globemaster can carry a maximum of 265,352kg at a cruise speed of 830km/h.

The RAAF said a practical summary of its capacity included about 102 troops, 54 ambulatory and 36 stretcher patients, and 77,519kg of cargo.

The RAAF brought the Globemaster into service 10 years ago.