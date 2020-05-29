Menu
News

Air and sea search continues for missing Bay boatie

Carlie Walker
by
29th May 2020 12:15 PM
THE search for a missing Hervey Bay boatie is continuing on Friday.

Paul Brazier departed Urangan Boat Harbour around 1.30pm on Monday, May 25, for an overnight fishing trip.

The Chronicle understands he had planned to return Tuesday afternoon.

A search began on Wednesday afternoon.

Paul is described as Caucasian in appearance, 177cm tall, of a proportionate build with red crew cut hair, beard and moustache.

His boat, a white 2002 Yalta 5.4 metre half-cabin powerboat bearing registration NE852Q, was found capsized on waters off Fraser Island on Thursday.

The search,  coordinated by Hervey Bay Water Police, includes Bundaberg and Hervey Bay Volunteer Marine Rescue volunteers, a helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft. 

