Erran Braddick was injured in a motorcyle crash in Bali.
Erran Braddick was injured in a motorcyle crash in Bali.
Air ambulance on the way to pick up Erran

Caitlan Charles
3rd Apr 2019 5:21 PM

ERRAN Braddick is coming home.

A LifeFlight air ambulance is on its way to Indonesia, to collect the 32-year-old Mackay man after he was injured in a motorcycle crash in Bali.

The Brothers rugby union player suffered brain, chest, lung and extensive internal injuries.

LifeFlight was called into action this morning.

LifeFlight's Air Ambulance Executive Manager, Tim Healee said the Challenger 604 Jet, which ws on its way to pick up Mr Braddick, was the longest-range air ambulance in Australia.

"(It) is the only one able to fly to Bali non-stop," he said.

On board is a LifeFlight critical care doctor, a flight nurse, and two pilots.

The aircraft is expected to touch down in Denpasar about 4.30pm local time or 6.30pm Mackay time today.

Once on the ground, LifeFlight's aeromedical team will travel to the hospital where Mr Braddick is being treated, before assessing and transferring him back to the jet, for the return journey to Australia.

The air ambulance jet is expected to depart Denpasar Airport tomorrow morning, bound for Brisbane.

