Ben Knight dominated v Rocky 2 U16
Ben Knight dominated v Rocky 2 U16
Basketball

Aim's to get better for this weekend's basketball carnival

NICK KOSSATCH
by
8th Feb 2019 12:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: The Gladstone Power under-16 boy's team will be keen to improve from its one-win Central District Carnival campaign back in November.

Its second carnival is in Rockhampton tomorrow and Sunday and the young Power face Rockhampton and Bundaberg at 11am and 2pm respectively tomorrow.

These are two teams Gladstone fell just short to in the first carnival - 71-60 to Bundy and an 84-76 thriller to Rocky.

Gladstone Power will rely on Ben Knight and Seth Collins while Albert Maunga, Cooper Rhodes, Jordan Zerner and Owen Gardiner will be the other scoring options.

Follow the scores on the SportsTG website.

basketball queensland basketball queensland news central district carnival gladstone amateur basketball association
Gladstone Observer

