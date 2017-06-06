Aim to raise millions for children with a lawn mower

RAISING MONEY: Claude Harvey is pushing his mower around Australia to help protect Australian children.

THE humble lawn mower is often used to cut grass, but a Gold Coast man is challenging its perception, raising thousands of dollars for sexually abused children.

With $942,000 raised, Claude Harvey is the lawn mowing man pushing his lawn mower across Australia to raise money for Braveheart.

"Two little girls close to me at ages three and four were sexually abused by their 16-year-old neighbour and he got a pat on the back and was told to be a good boy,” Mr Harvey said.

For almost 11 years, Mr Harvey has pushed his lawn mower 23,000km across the country with the goal to raise $1 million.

"When I first pushed (the mower), I pushed it 160km I raised 35 cents,” Mr Harvey said.

"Nobody wanted to know me, I was persistent - I promised Braveheart I would raise $1 million and I've kept that promise.”

Last time Mr Harvey was in Gladstone he raised $3500 and hopes to raise $4000 when he is in Gladstone on Friday.

"Not enough people talk about it,” he said.

"I love doing this for Australian kids.”

A morning tea will be held for Mr Harvey by Gladstone Regional Council at the Gladstone Civic Centre on Friday.

Mr Harvey will also be at Stockland, Harvey Road Tavern and around Gladstone raising money with his lawn mower from Friday.