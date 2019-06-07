Aim is to convert close losses into wins for Port City Power

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power Breakers and Surge teams have tricky assignments against Townsville Flames and Heat at Kev Broome respectively tomorrow night.

The Gladstone women's Central Apartment Breakers have just the one win and sit in 14th spot on the QBL ladder while the Gladstone Power Surge are now bottom.

The Townsville women and men are in respective ninth and third.

Breakers were desperately unlucky after a last-gasp basket from Cairns Dolphins' Indiah Bowyer denied them what would have been a morale-boosting win.

The Power will be without Milomilo Nanai for the rest of the season after she had returned home to New Zealand for family reasons.

Cooper said she will not be replaced. "I'm happy with the girls that I've got and they're the ones that have to step up. Erin Geer's been playing some big minutes and Amanda Beatson's still flying in and out and she's trying to her feet still."

The Power would also look to leading lights Amarah Coleman, Akilah Bethel, Ashleigh Kelman-Poto and Briana Bailey to cause an upset win.

Surge coach Brady Walmsley was encouraged with his team's effort against title contenders Cairns Marlins last weekend.

"The record is what it is, but that's the first time I really thought that we had played to our potential," Walmsley said of the 90-85 loss to Marlins.

"I think that gives us some hope for the next couple of games coming up." Game times are 6pm and 8pm.