Aiden's road to recovery

BRAVERY: Aiden Ryan had surgery to remove a brain tumour on Friday. Contributed

WHAT started as six-year-old Aiden having "weird feelings” has escalated to news no parent wants to hear.

Wallaby Rugby League Football Club junior Aiden Ryan had told his parents of "weird feelings” he began having a few months ago.

His dad, Blake Ryan, said Aiden began feeling sick more often and these episodes would last between 10 and 30 seconds.

As Aiden's condition began to escalate, last week his mum thought he had a seizure.

It was then they took Aiden to Gladstone Hospital, desperate for answers.

The doctors conducted scans and delivered the devastating news to his parents on Tuesday: Aiden has a brain tumour.

Aiden was immediately transferred from Gladstone to Brisbane Children's Hospital for surgery.

"It was a massive shock,” Mr Ryan said. "We didn't know what to think.”

Mr Ryan said the surgery on Friday went well and they were looking forward to having Aiden back home in Gladstone.

Back home, while Aiden was in recovery, the Wallaby Rugby League Football Club organised for players to wear red socks - Aiden's favourite colour - during games to show their support for Aiden and the coach of the reserve grade team, Mr Ryan.

Wallaby's president Brendon Hunt said the club is looking forward to having Aiden and Mr Ryan back.

"For us it's just putting all of our support behind young Aiden and Blake,” Mr Hunt said.

"We will put every bit of support behind him from a club level and do whatever we can to support him and his family.”

Mr Ryan said they are extremely grateful for the support they've received from the club.

"We've received heaps of support from the Wallaby's ... support from people we haven't even met yet,” Mr Ryan said.

"I didn't realise how much support we had until this happened.”

"I couldn't believe it.”

Mr Ryan said they were awaiting test results, and once received they should know when Aiden can return home.