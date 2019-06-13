Agricultural tour takes aim at freight costs

REDUCING COSTS: Producers and aspiring exporters are invited to register for a tour of Gladstone, Townsville and Mackay Ports. The group which took part last year is pictured.

THE Gladstone Ports Corporation will host a From Paddock to Port Tour to help tackle the significant cost of freight in Central Queensland.

Finding transport efficiencies for producers of grain, beef, horticulture and improving port and connecting road and rail infrastructure will be the focus of the tour.

Registrations are open for the tour that will visit Gladstone Ports Corporation, and the Townsville and Mackay ports.

The program is from July 1 - 4 and is a joint initiative of the Central Highlands Development Corporation and the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

CHDC Agribusiness Development Co-ordinator Liz Alexander said the tour was an opportunity for producers to gain first hand insights from supply personnel.

"As a direct result from last year's tour, one Central Queensland producer was able to redirect containerised mungbeans out of the Port of Gladstone, saving $50 per tonne on freight costs,” Ms Alexander said.

"As well, all ports have responded to producer requirements and delivered a substantially greater focus on agribusiness capability as well as last mile road transport solutions.”

It will also present the chance for members to meet with key industry representatives who can assist with processing, freighting and exporting the products from the region and the farmers who grow the commodities.

