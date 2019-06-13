Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REDUCING COSTS: Producers and aspiring exporters are invited to register for a tour of Gladstone, Townsville and Mackay Ports. The group which took part last year is pictured.
REDUCING COSTS: Producers and aspiring exporters are invited to register for a tour of Gladstone, Townsville and Mackay Ports. The group which took part last year is pictured. Contributed
News

Agricultural tour takes aim at freight costs

by Glen Porteous
13th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Gladstone Ports Corporation will host a From Paddock to Port Tour to help tackle the significant cost of freight in Central Queensland.

Finding transport efficiencies for producers of grain, beef, horticulture and improving port and connecting road and rail infrastructure will be the focus of the tour.

Registrations are open for the tour that will visit Gladstone Ports Corporation, and the Townsville and Mackay ports.

The program is from July 1 - 4 and is a joint initiative of the Central Highlands Development Corporation and the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

CHDC Agribusiness Development Co-ordinator Liz Alexander said the tour was an opportunity for producers to gain first hand insights from supply personnel.

"As a direct result from last year's tour, one Central Queensland producer was able to redirect containerised mungbeans out of the Port of Gladstone, saving $50 per tonne on freight costs,” Ms Alexander said.

"As well, all ports have responded to producer requirements and delivered a substantially greater focus on agribusiness capability as well as last mile road transport solutions.”

It will also present the chance for members to meet with key industry representatives who can assist with processing, freighting and exporting the products from the region and the farmers who grow the commodities.

For more information go to

chdc.com.au .

gladstone ports corp gpc
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Gladstone schools to share in millions from budget

    premium_icon Gladstone schools to share in millions from budget

    News Tannum Sands SHS, Benaraby SS and Toolooa SHS will have specific projects funded for.

    • 13th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    MOVING: Details on GAWB fish hatchery relocation

    premium_icon MOVING: Details on GAWB fish hatchery relocation

    News One of Queensland's largest barramundi hatcheries will be relocated.

    • 13th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    Relay For Life team ready to roll

    premium_icon Relay For Life team ready to roll

    News Yaralla Vikings march out for coach

    • 13th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    Accountant jailed for stealing $800K from island resort

    premium_icon Accountant jailed for stealing $800K from island resort

    News Former Gladstone accountant stole nearly $800K from business

    • 13th Jun 2019 5:00 AM