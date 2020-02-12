‘Agonising’: Stoinis snubbed as Maxy stands down

GlLENN Maxwell will undergo elbow surgery and has stood down from Australia's white-ball tour of South Africa, with Marcus Stoinis overlooked as his replacement.

Hobart big-hitter D'Arcy Short will take Maxwell's place in the Twenty20 and 50-over squads due to leave in the next 48 hours, after scans showed the Melbourne Stars captain needs to have loose fragments of bone in his elbow joint removed.

Cricket Australia said Maxwell had nominated to stand himself down, rather than being ruled out - with the veteran star telling coach Justin Langer he wasn't confident he could perform at international level until the injury was rectified.

Watch every T20 World Cup match LIVE on Fox Cricket. Either subscribe to Foxtel for all your cricket action or stream all the games live on Kayo Sports!

Selectors had nominated four standby players for the South African tour, including the BBL's best player - Stoinis.

However, in the end the more like-for-like skills of Short, who can also bowl off-spin were preferred to the explosive form of Stoinis.

It's further evidence that selectors are only viewing Stoinis as a top three batsman, and didn't feel he could replicate Maxwell's role as well in the No.4 and 5 positions in both teams.

Maxwell is expected to miss between six and eight weeks, and looks likely to also miss the start of the IPL.

Marcus Stoinis has missed out selection for a second time. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty

After taking a mental health break during the summer, the injury shock puts Maxwell's Australian comeback date back further.

Maxwell said it was an agonising decision to pull out.

"Representing Australia is the highest honour in cricket and something I cherish," he said.

"I was not confident that I could perform at international level with my elbow in its current state and have decided to undergo surgery straight away to fix the issue.

"I would like to thank Justin Langer, Ben Oliver, Trevor Hohns and the whole Australian squad for their understanding."

D’Arcy Short has been elevated into the side. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Hohns said the loss of Maxwell at late notice was a blow.

"We are disappointed to lose Glenn this close to the tour as we were looking forward to welcoming him back to the national side in both the 20 and 50-over formats after his break during the summer," said Hohns.

"Unfortunately, the pain he has experienced in the elbow in the latter stages of the BBL increased over the weekend and he will have surgery immediately to rectify the situation.

"An opportunity has now presented itself for D'Arcy and we're confident he'll make the most of whatever opportunities come his way in South Africa.

"Like Glenn, D'Arcy is an inventive, hard-hitting batsman who offers a handy spin-bowling option. We have no doubt he will make a positive contribution to the squad."