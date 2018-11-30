Agnes Water's rescued animals helped by generous donation

FOOD RUN: Some of the donated foodstuffs taken to Captain Creek by the Gladstone Animal Rescue Group.

IN ALL the chaos of the fires and evacuations many animals and pets have either been left behind or gone missing.

But they haven't been forgotten.

Earlier this week, Captain Creek resident Kathy Robertson-Cipak put out a call for donations to help feed the numerous rescued stock and pets in the Agnes Water area and was overwhelmed by the response.

"We got a lot of distressed, thirsty and hungry animals who need help," she said.

"We've got horses at our property and I've got a list of all the animals that have been rescued and taken elsewhere."

Her plea for help was quickly answered.

"The animal rescue people called and said they're bringing a convoy down," Mrs Robertson-Cipak said.

"I was so impressed."

Judy Whicker from the Gladstone Animal Rescue Group said the food convoy had been instigated by member Kat Baldwin.

"Kat put out a call over social media and the response was amazing," Mrs Whicker said.

"The number of people who have come forward with food or have donated money so generously and quickly has been great.

"A woman from Rockhampton called last night to donated money for hay and people have been coming round all morning dropping off dog, cat and chook food.

"Kat's been able to organise two horse floats, water pods and a water truck which they'll deliver to Captain Creek today."

Mrs Whicker said people can also donate directly by calling the Discovery Coast Produce shop in Agnes Water on 49747733.

Mrs Robertson-Cipak said she was amazed by the donations so far.

"The produce shop just told me that over a thousand dollars has been donated so far," she said.

"It was fantastic news, I just burst out crying."

Mrs Whicker said people wanting to help the Gladstone Animal Rescue Group should visit their Facebook page or calling 0417065394.

"It's good to be doing something for the community we love," she said.

"But it's hard for thinking about all the poor animals that haven't been saved."

Gladstone Regional Council has also set up a Facebook page for Animal and Evacuation Accommodation information.