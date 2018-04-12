SCHROEDINGER'S MAP: Optus connection restored at Agnes Water

STAYING DOWN: Agnes Water residents have not had a reliable mobile connection for about 12 days.

UPDATE: AN OPTUS spokeswoman has contacted The Observer and maintains the company's 3G & 4G networks were in fact repaired yesterday as originally reported.

The spokeswoman said the company's live outage map had simply not been updated to reflect the repairs, and the technical representative spoken with earlier would have sourced his information from that live map.

Customers still experiencing connectivity issues should contact Optus on 1300 300 937.

2.05PM: ON THE 12th day of Optus, my telco gave to me... no network connectivity.

Agnes Water residents have been left without Optus's 3G & 4G services once again, making it roughly 12 days of connectivity issues for the coastal town.

An Optus technical support representative* this afternoon told The Observer the company was aware services at both of its towers were down and technicians were currently working on the problem.

The outage affects voice and text, mobile internet and email services.

The company yesterday issued a statement that the outage was "due to a hardware fault caused by the severe weather and storms in the area".

Both networks were repaired yesterday afternoon, but the fix was short-lived.

One social media user reported interactions with the company linking the outage to "cyclone activity in the area" recently - an apparent reference to tropical cyclone Iris.

*This sentence originally referred to the technical support representative as a spokesman. It has been updated to more accurately reflect the staff member's role in the company.