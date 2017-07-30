25°
Agnes waves 'make surfers down south jealous'

MATT HARRIS
| 30th Jul 2017 10:11 AM
COMPOSED: Kasey Lane challenges a right-hand break at the Agnes Water Surf Festival earlier this year.
COMPOSED: Kasey Lane challenges a right-hand break at the Agnes Water Surf Festival earlier this year. John Andrews/Surfing Queensland

AGNES Water Beach isn't known for its spine-tingling swell, but the man who knows the right-hand point break better than anyone says there are certain conditions which bring on the type of waves that make surfers down south jealous.

Agnes Water is the most northerly surf beach on the east coast of Australia and boasts the perfect wave for those looking to learn how to surf, according to Wayne 'Grom' Mellick from Reef 2 Beach Surf School.

Clean, gentle conditions around the one metre mark are usually the norm for Agnes, offering little challenge for the intermediate to advanced surfer to test their skills.

But Grom said swell conditions improve depending on weather conditions across the country.

"We need a nice big high pressure system in the (Great Australian) Bight and something that's got a bit of beef in it from 1030 (hectopascals) upwards,” he said.

"Ideally you want it fairly deep in the Bight that way it strengthens with good ridging up the east coast of Australia giving us nice strong south-easterly winds 20 to 25 knots even up to 30 knots.

"You start to get two, three, maybe even four foot of swell.

"In summer time around January and February we get some low pressure systems from the north coming down and they help to produce a north-east swell.

"North-east swell is really good for Agnes because it actually hits the point straight on.”

Grom said the tide was also a big factor in determining the type of wave Agnes produces.

"You don't like the super low tides because it puts a big sweep in making it hard to paddle,” he said.

"Usually it breaks a lot harder at low tide because of less water in the bay, but with a larger swell you preferably want a higher tide.

"Anything from about 0.6 to 0.7 metres of tide and up to 0.8 to 0.9 tide, once you start going into tides 1.1 to 1.2 metres your window is a lot shorter but they can.

"The point break is very good and it's got some sections... it can actually produce a fairly long ride sometimes 200 to 300 metres depending on tides, swell sizes and direction.”

Swell is flat at Agnes this weekend but one metre is predicted next Thursday.

