Agnes Water's power-saving wiz shares his secrets

Emily Pidgeon
| 2nd Jun 2017 5:53 PM
TIPS: Lorenzo Benedetto has some ideas on how to save money on your power.
TIPS: Lorenzo Benedetto has some ideas on how to save money on your power. Emily Pidgeon

WHILE many people around the region are struggling with high power bills, one man is paving the way with his simple efficient energy tips, saving him hundreds of dollars.

Agnes Water man Lorenzo Benedetto managed to slash his quarterly power bill by more than half.

Paying $600 a quarter, down from $2000, Mr Benedetto efficiently runs his home, equipped with a pool and spa, without spending a fortune on electricity bills.

"The spa heater was the biggest user," Mr Benedetto said.

"The bulk of my saving came from upgrading the heat and setting timers between 10am and 2pm when the sun is strongest."

From using a top loading washing machine to drying his clothes in the shade, the dedicated energy saver said he always looked for other ways to save electricity.

Mr Benedetto changed all of the lights at his house to light-emitting diode (LED) lights and ensures he turns off all of his appliances at the power point when they aren't in use, including toasters and microwaves.

"Even standby mode has to be using electricity, and if you have 20 things on standby mode, that's 20 things using electricity," he said.

"If I'm not using my computer I shut it down."

A 2016 study by Choice found Australians were paying about $100 or more a year on appliances plugged into switched on power points.

Learning how to be self sufficient from a young age, the avid surfer said as a child his mum used her own bags at the supermarket, instead of plastic bags.

"It was quite embarrassing when I was younger," Mr Benedetto said.

"Mum was doing it before anyone else was."

Not buying a can of Coke at a service station, bottled water or coffee from a cafe, stocking up on tinned goods when they are on sale (tomatoes, soup, sauce, baked beans) are a few of the other ways Mr Benedetto saves his coins.

Mr Benedetto said there were power walls which stored up to 14 kilowatts of solar panel power and he had plans to buy a power wall when they could store 28 kilowatts of energy.

"That will cover my nightly electricity," he said.

"Then I can live off the grid."

Lorenzo's money-saving tips:

  • Set timers on appliances between 10am and 2pm when sun is strongest
  • Stagger the use of appliances when using solar power to ensure you don't waste any energy produced by solar panels
  • Use as much electricity as you can during the day to avoid using electricity at night that has not been produced through solar panels
  • Replace regular light bulbs for LED lights
  • Turn off all power points when you aren't using them
  • Don't use a washing dryer. Instead dry clothes outside
  • Do your research when buying new appliances. Spending extra money on an appliance will save you money on electricity bills

Do you have some power-saving tips? Email newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au

Gladstone Observer

