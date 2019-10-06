Agnes Water triathlon attracts the biggest contingent yet

TRIATHLON: The most competitors ever were present at the Agnes Water Triathlon on the weekend.

RELATED STORY: READY, SET, GO: sell-out triathlon on this weekend

RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: Agnes Water Triathlon keeps producing the goods

In perfect calm and clear conditions the event attracted 172 athletes and AWT president Justin Law was left pleased after a busy but rewarding day.

“It was a record number of competitors and we had some from the Sunny Coast and even some international ones,” he said.

The best performed from the Gladstone Region were 1770 pair Angela Furneaux and Penny Palfrey in the sprint triathlon category which was made up of a 750m swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run.

Palfrey was top in the 50 years and above age bracket and she completed the 21km distance, which consists of a swim, cycle and run, in a time of 01:16:25 hours.

Palfrey was also overall second in the female class behind Brisbane’s Zou Madden.

Furneaux won the 36-50 year age bracket and completed the race in 01:19:36 hours.

She was the third ranked overall female.

The event also consisted of the enticer tri-distance of a 375m swim, 10km bike and 2.5km run.

There were also categories for under-14 and under-10 athletes.

Hervey Bay’s Nicholas Dawes was top overall in the men’s class and in the 21-35 year age group.

Ryan Lambert (first male 36-50) was overall male runner-up and Rockhampton’s Riley Denham (first male under-21) was overall third man.

Law thanked all volunteers and emergency services who had helped out.