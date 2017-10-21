Agnes community thanks unsung heroes in trawler tragedy

Ruben McDornan steps off a police boat at the town of 1770 after being picked up by a passing yacht following the capsize. Picture: Warrick Wintle

Ruben McDornan steps off a police boat at the town of 1770 after being picked up by a passing yacht following the capsize. Picture: Warrick Wintle

HIS mates describe him as a battler and a legend and the Agnes Water community could not be prouder of his bravery and tenacity.

Kevin Watson and son Levi are humble Agnes Water professional fishermen who joined the search for six trawler crewmen lost at sea after their vessel sank near Middle Island on Monday night.

They braved the "treacherous" seas on Wednesday and Thursday and joined police divers, rescue helicopters and locals yesterday in the desperate search spanning 150km.

The vessel was located late yesterday afternoon by police sonar about two to three nautical miles off Round Hill Headland.

Friends and family spoke out this week about Mr Watson's bravery to thank the long-term Agnes Water resident and his family.

Corey Owen and Vicky Lyons have known the Watson family for more than 20 years.

"He's a battler and he's a fisherman, you know the industry," Mr Owen said.

"You can't find a better bloke, a better missus or a better family."

Ms Lyons said Mr Watson deserves an Australia Day Award for his rescue efforts.

She said Mr Watson and his son spotted what was believed to be the life raft from Dianne washed up at Pancake Creek yesterday.

"He's a good family man, a top bloke and he'd help anybody," she said.

Mr Watson was also one of the first to arrive at the Spirit of 1770 catamaran fire near Lady Musgrave Island in May last year.

"His wife Sue is a soldier for what she deals with when he goes to save others in these oceans," friend Renee McLeod said.

The Observer attempted to contact Kevin and Levi, but they could not be reached by deadline.

Community's big thanks

Residents named these people and groups as "unsung heroes":

Tony and Clair from 1770 Creek2Reef on board private vessel Bulletproof

Mango Tree Motel provided Ruben McDornan (survivor) with accommodation

Josie Meng

Neil Mergard at 1770 LARC Tours

The Round Hill VMR, and Agnes Water emergency services, including Agnes Water Police's Nikki Griffiths Edwards