Agnes Water has been awarded a top Queensland tourism award.
News

Agnes Water takes out top tourism town award

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
20th May 2021 6:00 PM
Gladstone’s crown jewel has added another bow to its quiver by taking out a top Queensland tourism award.

Agnes Water came out on top of its rivals and earned the Top Small Tourism Town Award (population under 5000).

Noosa took the win for the Top Tourism Town Award (population over 5000).

QTIC chief executive, Daniel Gschwind, said it was timely to shine a light on the diverse regional destinations Queensland had, especially during the events of COVID.

“With international travel restrictions, this is the ideal time to put the spotlight on domestic tourism and draw attention to the fantastic regional destinations our state boasts,” Mr Gschwind said.

“For many of our Queensland operators, last year’s events had a serious impact on their businesses, and these awards are a reflection of the resilience and resourcefulness of those in the industry.

“This year’s entrants showcase the extraordinary dedication and innovation of tourism operators across the state – all of whom are helping the Queensland tourism industry thrive during this time.”

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe congratulated this year’s winners and finalists.

“The Top Tourism Towns Awards are terrific way of recognising the operators and communities who have worked hard to create great visitor experiences,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“Successful tourism towns are overwhelming the communities who have recognised and adapted to changing visitor expectations and are rebuilding better for the future.

“The global pandemic has seen many Australians embrace Queensland’s world-class holiday

experiences with survey after survey identifying our state as the country’s favourite leisure

destination.

“The Palaszczuk Government is working closely with Queensland tourist operators because we

recognise the industry is critical for supporting local jobs and our economic recovery plan.”

Gladstone Observer

