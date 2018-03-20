Menu
HANG 26: Chris de Aboitiz competes at the Noosa Festival of Surfing with a little help from man's best friends. Fenna de King
Offbeat

Agnes Water surfer turns heads at Noosa competition

Andrew Thorpe
by
20th Mar 2018 5:43 AM

WHEN Chris de Aboitiz goes surfing, he's guaranteed to turn a few heads.

The Agnes Water-based dog trainer takes to the surf whenever he can, and he makes sure not to leave man's best friend behind.

Last week he was the star attraction at the Noosa Festival of Surfing, kicking off the event with this tandem display of canine coolness.

Mr de Aboitiz said he was one of "about eight human-dog combos".

 

"A lot of locals do it - there's a few there who've got the skills," he said.

"We're invited down there every year by the sponsors, and on the Saturday morning before it all kicks off we teach people how to put a dog on their surfboard.

"It's a great way to get your dog healthy, and some exercise yourself."

