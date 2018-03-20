Agnes Water surfer turns heads at Noosa competition

HANG 26: Chris de Aboitiz competes at the Noosa Festival of Surfing with a little help from man's best friends.

HANG 26: Chris de Aboitiz competes at the Noosa Festival of Surfing with a little help from man's best friends. Fenna de King

WHEN Chris de Aboitiz goes surfing, he's guaranteed to turn a few heads.

The Agnes Water-based dog trainer takes to the surf whenever he can, and he makes sure not to leave man's best friend behind.

Last week he was the star attraction at the Noosa Festival of Surfing, kicking off the event with this tandem display of canine coolness.

Mr de Aboitiz said he was one of "about eight human-dog combos".

"A lot of locals do it - there's a few there who've got the skills," he said.

"We're invited down there every year by the sponsors, and on the Saturday morning before it all kicks off we teach people how to put a dog on their surfboard.

"It's a great way to get your dog healthy, and some exercise yourself."