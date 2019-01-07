Agnes Water State School teams compete in Brisbane

SERVING IT UP: Coach Angie Draheim with Levi Fraser, Ryan Sevensen, Phoenix Arpas, Sunni Rassmussen, Josie Peters, Drew Poustie, Asher Mergerd, Marley Lowcock, Hannah Lawrence and Parem Shah at centre court of the Queensland Tennis Centre.

A COHORT of 14 tennis players from Agnes Water State School competed at the Brisbane International Schools Challenge state finals last week.

Three hundred students from schools across the state converged on Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane.

The tournament was split in to three age categories, named after the colours and sizes of the tennis balls used - red (age 5-8), orange (age 8-10) and green (age 9-12).

For Agnes Water State School, the Year 3-4 red ball team placed 12th, and the Year 4-5 orange ball team placed 10th.

Tennis coach Angie Draheim was proud of the students.

"(I) could not be any more prouder of these 14 champions,” Draheim said.

"Thank you parents and supporters for making these last three days at the state finals of 2019 Brisbane International Schools Challenge a sensational event.

"A lot more people now know where Agnes Water is, and what a great bunch of kids we have.”

The orange team played valiantly throughout the tournament, but was defeated in the play-off stage.

"They found the competition a lot stronger at the Brisbane International,” Draheim said.

Teams from Nundah State School, Sheldon and Somerset colleges from Brisbane, St John's School from Roma and St Joseph's Primary School from Biloela competed in their pool.

"Competition was tough but they're keen to get back in to it and try again next year,” Draheim said.

Students and their parents were also lucky to meet with one of the biggest stars in tennis.

"While we were waiting to be shown the centre court, Rafael Nadal went past,” Draheim said.

"We all had to stay on one side and watch.”

Nadal was slated to compete at the Brisbane International, but had to pull out of due to injury.

"A couple of students have a signature of Nadal on their caps, one mother had a bag signed - he was impressive,” Draheim said.

She hoped to have teams for the red, orange and green tournaments for the next competition.

"I think they will be keener than ever for the next tournament,” she said.

"Tennis Queensland does a lot for kids by offering this - and they just won more fans.”

The tournament wraps up this week when the green teams complete their matches.