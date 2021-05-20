Agnes Water SES shares in government funding
Agnes Water’s SES branch is one of 20 throughout Queensland to share in more than $500,000 of State Government funding.
In total, $586,000 will be provided to regional councils from Georgetown to the Gold Coast to help them support their local SES groups.
Agnes Water’s SES branch plans to redevelop its ablution block with the assistance of the funding it receives.
Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan announced the grants on Wear Orange Wednesday (WOW), a national day that recognises and celebrates the achievements of SES volunteers.
“Our partnership with local councils and SES groups across Queensland was forged over many years in the most challenging of times,” Mr Ryan said.
“Together, we have stood side-by-side through cyclones, storms, floods and bushfires.
“We have kept communities safe. We share the same vision for a strong and resilient Queensland that can withstand whatever nature throws our way.
How to activate free Courier Mail subscription
“The SES Support Grant program is another opportunity for all of us to work together.
“It’s about the State Government and local councils working in partnership to support hardworking SES volunteers across Queensland.”
The Queensland Government’s grants can cover up to $75,000 of the costs of upgrades and improvements to SES buildings and structures, and up to $30,000 of the costs of new and replacement SES vehicles.
“Through this grants program, we have been able to contribute towards a shed expansion for the SES at Airlie Beach, an upgrade of SES facilities in Kuranda and replacement vehicles for SES groups in Ayr, Mossman, Tully, Moreton Bay and the Gold Coast, to name a few,” Mr Ryan said.
QFES Commissioner Greg Leach said 20 grant applications had been successful during the 2021-22 funding year.
“QFES is pleased to be able to offer support to our dedicated volunteers by way of accommodation and vehicles,” Mr Leach said.
“As we come to the end of another busy storm season, we know just how heavily SES buildings and vehicles are used and relied upon.
“So, it’s important we are providing our SES groups with the finances they need to update their facilities and resources”.
State Emergency Service (SES) projects allocated funding in this round:
Doomadgee SES shed security and safe storage
Yowah SES storage extension
Jundah SES vehicle and equipment shed
Georgetown SES bushfire capability enhancement
Longreach SES capability and capacity enhancement to accommodation
Replacement vehicle for Ayr SES
Replacement vehicle for Roma SES
Replacement vehicle for Mossman SES
Alpha SES facility fit out
Replacement vehicle for Nambour SES
Replacement vehicle for Inglewood SES
Kuranda SES facilities upgrades
Arlie Beach SES shed extension
Replacement operational response vehicle for Charters Towers SES
Replacement vehicle for Tully SES
Cleveland (Redlands) SES vehicle storage and security upgrade
Somerset Unit SES power upgrades
Replacement vehicle for Moreton Bay Unit SES
Agnes Waters SES ablution block redevelopment
Gold Coast SES vehicle replacement
More Gladstone news stories:
– Butcher responds to Callide Dam concerns
– How Curtis Island residents can score free pizza