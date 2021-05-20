Agnes Water SES shares in government funding

Agnes Water SES Group has been successful in applying for funding through the Queensland Government and plans to redevelop its ablution block with the money.

Agnes Water’s SES branch is one of 20 throughout Queensland to share in more than $500,000 of State Government funding.

In total, $586,000 will be provided to regional councils from Georgetown to the Gold Coast to help them support their local SES groups.

Agnes Water’s SES branch plans to redevelop its ablution block with the assistance of the funding it receives.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan announced the grants on Wear Orange Wednesday (WOW), a national day that recognises and celebrates the achievements of SES volunteers.

“Our partnership with local councils and SES groups across Queensland was forged over many years in the most challenging of times,” Mr Ryan said.

“Together, we have stood side-by-side through cyclones, storms, floods and bushfires.

“We have kept communities safe. We share the same vision for a strong and resilient Queensland that can withstand whatever nature throws our way.

“The SES Support Grant program is another opportunity for all of us to work together.

“It’s about the State Government and local councils working in partnership to support hardworking SES volunteers across Queensland.”

The Queensland Government’s grants can cover up to $75,000 of the costs of upgrades and improvements to SES buildings and structures, and up to $30,000 of the costs of new and replacement SES vehicles.

“Through this grants program, we have been able to contribute towards a shed expansion for the SES at Airlie Beach, an upgrade of SES facilities in Kuranda and replacement vehicles for SES groups in Ayr, Mossman, Tully, Moreton Bay and the Gold Coast, to name a few,” Mr Ryan said.

QFES Commissioner Greg Leach said 20 grant applications had been successful during the 2021-22 funding year.

“QFES is pleased to be able to offer support to our dedicated volunteers by way of accommodation and vehicles,” Mr Leach said.

“As we come to the end of another busy storm season, we know just how heavily SES buildings and vehicles are used and relied upon.

“So, it’s important we are providing our SES groups with the finances they need to update their facilities and resources”.

State Emergency Service (SES) projects allocated funding in this round:

Doomadgee SES shed security and safe storage

Yowah SES storage extension

Jundah SES vehicle and equipment shed

Georgetown SES bushfire capability enhancement

Longreach SES capability and capacity enhancement to accommodation

Replacement vehicle for Ayr SES

Replacement vehicle for Roma SES

Replacement vehicle for Mossman SES

Alpha SES facility fit out

Replacement vehicle for Nambour SES

Replacement vehicle for Inglewood SES

Kuranda SES facilities upgrades

Arlie Beach SES shed extension

Replacement operational response vehicle for Charters Towers SES

Replacement vehicle for Tully SES

Cleveland (Redlands) SES vehicle storage and security upgrade

Somerset Unit SES power upgrades

Replacement vehicle for Moreton Bay Unit SES

Agnes Waters SES ablution block redevelopment

Gold Coast SES vehicle replacement

