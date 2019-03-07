Agnes water residents now allowed to apply for fire permits

Agnes Water property owners are welcome to make applications for fire permits due to favourable weather conditions.

Fire warden Craig McNaught said the decision was made due to the forecast of rain for the region.

"We're trying to assist a few of the landholders in clearing debris,” Mr McNaught said.

"It's better than having it sit there around people's properties.”

The program is aimed to reduce fuel that can start or prolong vegetation fires.

Additional conditions will apply for these permits, including additional water supply and extra manning clearing.

Residents can contact deputy warden Luke Cunningham on 0427784588.