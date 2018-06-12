Menu
A baby dolphin was rescued from Agnes Water on Saturday morning
Pets & Animals

Agnes Water rescue dolphin in poor shape, says Sea World

Hannah Sbeghen
by
12th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

THE baby dolphin rescued from Agnes Water is in poor condition, according to Sea World's rescue team.

The team is working around the clock to save the baby dolphin that washed up on the beach at Agnes Water on Saturday morning with no sign of its mother.

Agnes Water wildlife carer Yvonne Thompson and environmentalist Amber Lowcock took the dolphin home from the beach to take care of it until the Sea World rescue plane arrived.

A spokesperson from Sea World said the dolphin was identified as a female Australian humpback dolphin.

The team was working hard to make sure the pup survived with doses of artificial milk every three hours and regular blood checks to monitor the pup's metabolism.

Sea World said the dolphin's condition was poor and couldn't determine if it would be brought back to Agnes Water in the foreseeable future.

"The rescue team are unsure of where she will stay as she is a newborn dolphin," the spokesman said.

"Sea World has a team working 24/7 to take care of the young dolphin.

"It's hard to determine this early on but she could be with us for a while until she's better."

Gladstone Observer

