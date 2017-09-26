Agnes Water overflowing with ideas for Surf Lifesaving Club

IT'S OPEN: Patrons enjoying an afternoon drink and a bite to eat at the Agnes Water Surf Club (Town of 1770). Photo Rob Black / The Observer

THE AGNES Water community is brimming with ideas for businesses, services and events, if the reaction to some recent news is anything to go by.

As reported in The Weekend Observer, the Agnes Water Surf Lifesaving Club is now debt-free and is looking for ideas as to how it can generate income from its unused upstairs area.

The news generated dozens of suggestions from club members and Agnes residents alike, who were keen to see a wide variety of ideas put in to practice.

"Have a seafood night weekly using only fresh local seafood," Lucy Walker suggested.

"I am happy to pay top dollar for top food. Or a family dinner night with well-cooked cheap food at a cheap price to match."

Sonia Ghiggioli suggested the venue could be used for some classy wine and food-related events.

"Pop-up local food and wine (from local suppliers) and beer tasting events," she wrote.

"We have a wealth of exceptional food growers here, amazing people who are chefs, cooks, brewers, winemakers, cheese makers and bread makers... that could highlight to tourists what we have to offer.

"There's also a host of local food security advocates who would market events altruistically (ie. free!)"

Other suggestions generated by the community included using the venue as a bingo hall, a gym, or a water sports hub - as well as a "rave cave".

Discovery Coast Tourism & Commerce Inc president Amber Rodgers said the club's debt-free situation meant there was now a real opportunity for value to be added to the region.

"The long list of ideas... publicly brainstormed and the previous ideas already put forward are a great indication the community values the space," she said.

"Commercial office space was mentioned as an option, and interestingly that is something not in abundance in the Agnes & 1770 area.

"DCTC is an organisation that can assist with information if it helps the new people in their planning."