Agnes Water on 'very high alert' for first time this year

UPGRADED WARNING: Fire crews battling one of the region's more serious blazes this season so far at the Boyne Valley. Mike Richards GLA120718FIRE

AGNES Water is on very high fire alert for the first time this year as fireys have been called out daily to extinguish grass fires in the area.

Agnes Water and 1770 Rural Fire Brigade fire warden Craig McNaught was called out to a grass fire yesterday morning and said the danger rating sign ticked over to "very high” yesterday after dry conditions.

"It's been incredibly dry,” Mr McNaught said.

"We had a lawn mower start a fire recently and with really dry conditions and high winds over the next couple of days the sign has ticked over from high to very high.

"It's important everyone is vigilant and there is nothing left to ignite a grass fire like unattended camp fires.”

Mr McNaught said the lawn mower incident ignited a large bush fire that put properties at risk.

"It's been a busy fire season and we're getting five calls in a fortnight,” he said.

"We haven't been able to recover from rain so it's all high alert at the moment.”

But it's not just Agnes Water and the 1770 Rural Fire Brigade that are on high alert. Extra crews remain on standby across the state.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said the risk of bush fires starting and spreading was expected to escalate over the next three days.

"The latest update from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is that there are almost 30 bushfire incidents across the state," Mr Crawford said.

"Thankfully QFES were able to contain a large, fast moving grass fire which threatened structures at Kingaroy yesterday afternoon.

"Extra crews remain on standby across the state, with the Bureau of Meteorology outlook indicating a very high fire danger for the next three days.

"Forecast wind gusts combining with warm weather and parched grass and bushland are expected to fuel fires - which we've seen spread very quickly.

"This latest threat follows a tremendous effort by QFES staff and volunteers last weekend, when 230 vegetation fires and exposures were reported across the state, a clear sign the fire season is about four to six weeks ahead of schedule."

Mr Crawford reminded residents that fire bans had been imposed in the Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer, Logan, Scenic Rim and Gold Coast.

The bans, which took effect on Wednesday, August 15 will remain in place until midnight this Monday.