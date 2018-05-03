Agnes Water soon to have it's own shopping centre

JOB PROSPECTS: Lot 12 (the middle piece of land) of Beaches Village Circuit is one of several lots at Agnes Water which could soon be transformed.

JOB PROSPECTS: Lot 12 (the middle piece of land) of Beaches Village Circuit is one of several lots at Agnes Water which could soon be transformed. Contributed

A PROPOSED shopping centre at Agnes Water with a gym, organic food store and cafe has moved one step closer to reality.

Gladstone Regional Council yesterday gave 1770 Group preliminary approval to develop four lots of land on Beaches Village Circuit.

Mayor Matt Burnett said council was happy the overall concept complied with the planning scheme.

But he said the developer still needed to work through many details with council's planning department before the development could go ahead.

"There's many occasions where preliminary approvals are approved and (developers) don't act on it or it doesn't meet requirements," Cr Burnett said.

"Time is limited on this - if (1770 Group) don't act on this now, preliminary approval in the required time frame (of two years) would lapse."

Council said only one 'properly made' submission was received from the public regarding the project.

The submitter was concerned that if the development went ahead it would only add to existing empty accommodation in Agnes Water.

The proposed development would include townhouses and homes - although council has yet to approve the number and types of dwellings.

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor, who lives at Agnes Water, said he strongly disagreed with the submitter's assessment.

"Agnes Water/ Seventeen Seventy is a growing community," he said.

"Things are starting to pick up.

"If you're on the ground here at Agnes Water you'll quickly realise things are on the improve."

Cr Trevor said the proposed development would benefit the community, providing jobs and growth.

The 1770 Group was contacted for comment but did not respond by deadline.