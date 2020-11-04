Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An Agnes Water man, 66, has been charged with a string of sexual offences.
An Agnes Water man, 66, has been charged with a string of sexual offences.
News

Agnes Water man, 66, charged with sexual offences

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
4th Nov 2020 12:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN Agnes Water man, 66, has been charged with a string of sexual offences that allegedly occurred since 2015.

A police investigation commenced in August this year after several people contacted authorities to report acts of indecent behaviour at several public locations.

It is alleged the offences were committed on and around beaches in the Agnes Water area, between 2015 and October 2020.

The man has been charged with three counts of unlawful stalking, seven counts of an indecent act in any place to which the public have access, and four counts of wilful exposure.

He is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court later this month.

Police are urging members of the public who may have information in relation to these matters to call Agnes Water Police Station on 4899 4000.

Police said they would also like to thank the public for assistance to date.

agnes water and 1770 gladstone sex offender queensland police service
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Smoking marijuana a family affair for drug driver

        Premium Content Smoking marijuana a family affair for drug driver

        Crime Stewart Ian McDonald said he’d smoked marijuana with his mum three days that week.

        • 4th Nov 2020 12:30 PM
        DREAM JOB: Get paid $4500 a week to surf the net

        Premium Content DREAM JOB: Get paid $4500 a week to surf the net

        News “We want someone who has the guts to share their online experience with the...

        Weapon found in man’s bag at Gladstone Airport

        Premium Content Weapon found in man’s bag at Gladstone Airport

        Crime Andrew Bradley Downing said he forgot the item was in his bag.

        Racing Qld boss spends Cup day at Gladstone

        Premium Content Racing Qld boss spends Cup day at Gladstone

        News Find out what Brendan Parnell had to say about Gladstone’s latest race day.