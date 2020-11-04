Agnes Water man, 66, charged with sexual offences

An Agnes Water man, 66, has been charged with a string of sexual offences.

AN Agnes Water man, 66, has been charged with a string of sexual offences that allegedly occurred since 2015.

A police investigation commenced in August this year after several people contacted authorities to report acts of indecent behaviour at several public locations.

It is alleged the offences were committed on and around beaches in the Agnes Water area, between 2015 and October 2020.

The man has been charged with three counts of unlawful stalking, seven counts of an indecent act in any place to which the public have access, and four counts of wilful exposure.

He is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court later this month.

Police are urging members of the public who may have information in relation to these matters to call Agnes Water Police Station on 4899 4000.

Police said they would also like to thank the public for assistance to date.