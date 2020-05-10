Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Agnes Water ‘luv shack’ hits the market

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th May 2020 10:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOU and your significant other could have your very own “luv shack”, after an Agnes Water property not lacking in passion hit the market this week.

Built in the gated community of Sunrise, the tiny house property features one bedroom, one bathroom on a 4,000m space.

133 Bloodwood Drive South, Agnes Water, Qld 4677
133 Bloodwood Drive South, Agnes Water, Qld 4677

Owner David Hughes built the home five years ago and specifically designed it for couple’s looking for a holiday getaway.

“We targeted honeymooners and the like specifically and its gone pretty well,” Mr Hughes said.

133 Bloodwood Drive South, Agnes Water, Qld 4677
133 Bloodwood Drive South, Agnes Water, Qld 4677

Mr Hughes said the property is quite secluded, making it the perfect retreat for a couple wanting their own holiday home.

133 Bloodwood Drive South, Agnes Water, Qld 4677
133 Bloodwood Drive South, Agnes Water, Qld 4677

The home comes fully furnished and has access to the Sunrise community’s tennis courts, multiple swimming pools and BBQs on offer and access to the beach is a 400m walk.

The home also comes with a bit of Agnes Water/1770 history.

The tiny home has access to the Sunrise community’s tennis courts, swimming pools and BBQs available.
The tiny home has access to the Sunrise community’s tennis courts, swimming pools and BBQs available.

“The (Luv shack) sign came off one of the original fishing shacks that was in Elliot St in 1770,” he said.

“It’s funny we got the sign there for a shack that was designed for couples.”

133 Bloodwood Drive South, Agnes Water is listed for $435,000.

agnes water real estate
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your go-to guide to spoiling mum this Mother’s Day

        premium_icon Your go-to guide to spoiling mum this Mother’s Day

        Mothers Day WHILE Mother’s Day celebrations are looking a little different this year, it doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate and spoil her from afar.

        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.

        'The only way’: Local clinic’s role in COVID response

        premium_icon 'The only way’: Local clinic’s role in COVID response

        News Testing of COVID-19 will be “critical” as restrictions lift.

        This bird is well grounded but threatened by cats and foxes

        premium_icon This bird is well grounded but threatened by cats and foxes

        News BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: The squatter pigeon prefers grassy areas and open forests and...