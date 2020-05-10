Agnes Water ‘luv shack’ hits the market

YOU and your significant other could have your very own “luv shack”, after an Agnes Water property not lacking in passion hit the market this week.

Built in the gated community of Sunrise, the tiny house property features one bedroom, one bathroom on a 4,000m space.

133 Bloodwood Drive South, Agnes Water, Qld 4677

Owner David Hughes built the home five years ago and specifically designed it for couple’s looking for a holiday getaway.

“We targeted honeymooners and the like specifically and its gone pretty well,” Mr Hughes said.

Mr Hughes said the property is quite secluded, making it the perfect retreat for a couple wanting their own holiday home.

The home comes fully furnished and has access to the Sunrise community’s tennis courts, multiple swimming pools and BBQs on offer and access to the beach is a 400m walk.

The home also comes with a bit of Agnes Water/1770 history.

“The (Luv shack) sign came off one of the original fishing shacks that was in Elliot St in 1770,” he said.

“It’s funny we got the sign there for a shack that was designed for couples.”

133 Bloodwood Drive South, Agnes Water is listed for $435,000.