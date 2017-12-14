Menu
Agnes Water is more than just a coastal getaway

Jenni Carr is the owner and operator of The Zen Den bed and breakfast in Agnes Water, which promotes the area's tranqulity and serenity away from the beach.
Matt Taylor
by

WHEN you think of accommodation in Agnes Water, you often think of white sands and blue oceans lapping at the front door.

However, one former Gladstone couple, Jenni Carr and Geoff Nash, are offering guests a more tranquil getaway at their 12-month-old bed and breakfast, The Zen Den.

Taking inspiration from Agnes's idyllic natural surrounds, Ms Carr said the Balinese styled retreat provided tranquillity, serenity and a place where guests could enjoy local wildlife.

"People have driven a long way to get here and when they arrive they want peace and quiet,” she said.

"We offer that on four acres of beautiful land, with in-ground swimming pool, dam and gardens.

"We get king parrots, lorikeets come in droves, corellas, friendly magpies that we feed, little blue kingfishers, a wide variety of birds.

The Zen Den bed and breakfast in Agnes Water, which promotes the area's tranqulity and serenity away from the beach.
"For those who want more recreation, we have a fantastic man cave they can go to and play in.”

The bed and breakfast is situated about three kilometres from Agnes's beachfront, on Allingham Way.

Ms Carr, who also works as a volunteer at the information centre, started the bed and breakfast as a lifestyle change.

She said the bed and breakfast was a piece of paradise that most guests didn't expect to find.

Ms Carr said the property's natural surrounds and visiting wildlife added a unique touch for visitors. "We get a range of local visitors from Gladstone, Bundaberg, and a lot of international visitors as they do their hop up the coast as well as coming back down,” she said.

"They love the area and most just want to stay longer.

"They've only planned to stay one night and when they see what's on offer around town, they want to come back.

"I love the guests that we get to meet and I love telling them about the region.”

