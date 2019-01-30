Agnes Water house will make every nature lover go 'dam'

FOR SALE: 89 Bicentennial Drive at Agnes Water is a different kind of 'water front'.

THIS Agnes Water property will quench your thirst for living by the water.

The four bedroom, two bathroom residence at 89 Bicentennial Dr spans 2ha and comes with its own dam.

PRDnationwide Agnes Water sales consultant Gordon Christian said the master-built home worth $759,000 was in an enterprise precinct and could be used for commercial purposes also.

A bridge over water connects the verandah with the stunning surrounding landscape.

"So it opens up a whole range of opportunities for people that want to relocate to Agnes Water,” Mr Christian said.

He said the ample amount of dam water, as well 100,000 litres in rain tank capacity, made the house a garden lover's dream and would especially suit older buyers looking for "lifestyle” living.

"It's nice to have a water feature at your property, you can water your gardens. People like beautiful gardens in our area,” he said.

The pavilion style home boasts french doors which open onto the terrace overlooking the dam, next to a connecting breezeway with a slab table and BBQ area.

Pavilion style interiors let in lots of fresh air.

Inside the house, a spacious interior and extensive use of blinds maximises airflow.

The master suite offers East facing views of the morning sun and polished timber flooring is used throughout living areas.

The house also comes with a shed featuring seven car spaces.

Interested people can call Mr Christian on 0417206500.

