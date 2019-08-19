Agnes Water home delivering a unique history

KEEPING YOU POSTED: 75 Lady Elliot Drive, Agnes Water used to be the Biggenden Post office, more than 200km away.

AN Agnes Water house that has just hit the market may look like a typical old Queenslander but it was originally a post office from more than 200km away.

How the Biggenden Post office ended up at 75 Lady Elliot Drive, in the Cove Estate, is a mystery to owner Trevor Garrad, however he suspects it had been in Agnes Water for up to 30 years.

Mr Garrad said although there were no visible elements of a post office, the feel of the building was still there.

"It's a lovely old building,” Mr Garrad said.

"I would like to think someone was going to do it up a little - it has quite the potential to be done up into something special.”

The character cottage sits on 1.5ha and boasts two dams along with a vegetable garden and fruit trees including mangoes, paw paws, mulberry and avocados set up by the former horticulturist couple.

The house is also disability friendly, with a ramp up to the entry point and has potential for three bedrooms, with the main bedroom featuring a parents' retreat and robe.

However it's the large veranda out the back that stands out to Mr Garrad.

"We sit out there under the fans and it's quite cool,” he said.

He said the home would be suitable for a retired couple.

"In some ways I'll be sad to go,” he said.

"But I'm looking forward to going back to work.”

For more details about the house contact Linda Bevan-Lewis on 0491 233 598.