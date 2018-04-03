Agnes Water's little fighter makes journey back home

COMING HOME: Rebecca Domorev with son Andrew before their trip back to Agnes Water.

COMING HOME: Rebecca Domorev with son Andrew before their trip back to Agnes Water. Contributed

AFTER a harrowing month in a Brisbane hospital, Andrew Solomon Domorev is back where he belongs.

The six-week-old baby has returned with his family to their home at Agnes Water.

Andrew was airlifted to Brisbane the day after he was born at Bundaberg Hospital when doctors became concerned he was having trouble absorbing oxygen and feeding.

Tests revealed he was born with incompletely developed lungs, blockages between his bowel and stomach, hyperthyroidism and Down syndrome.

SMALL STEPS: Andrew had to undergo trophic feeding the week after he was born until his stomach was strong enough to digest food. Contributed

But after the success of several operations - with his family by his side - proud mum Rebecca said Andrew was doing well and had been given the all clear to come home.

"His health is (now) very good on the whole," she told The Observer.

"He healed very quickly after the operation - the surgeons were quite amazed."

Andrew spends some time at the beach with his doting older brother, Peter. Contributed

Rebecca and her husband, Alexei, are keeping up Andrew's regular medication and monitoring his condition as they learn to take care of their newest family member.

Andrew needs to be connected to an oxygen tank 24 hours a day, which means a long tube runs through the house connecting him to the tank at all times.

LOOKED AFTER: Andrew's different conditions meant he required a lot of special attention. Contributed

It's been difficult for the family - they have to watch their step and make sure they don't try to carry him too far from the front of the house - but it's a challenge they have taken in their stride.

"My sons take turns holding him ... as soon as my older son gets home from school he drops his bag and says, 'Where's Andrew?'" Rebecca said.

MUCH-LOVED: Andrew with older brothers Peter and Paul. Contributed

The family was also helped by a huge influx of support from the community, who lent financial and emotional support at the time they needed it most.

"Just adjusting to a newborn baby is big enough in itself but we've also been held up by our friends and family, who were a huge help to us," Rebecca said.

"Our church even organised meals for us."

Rebecca said she still sometimes struggled with what Andrew's Down syndrome diagnosis might mean for his future.

"When I'm away and not with him I can still get a bit overwhelmed with the diagnosis," Rebecca said.

"But when I'm with him I'm just like any mother, I just see the baby in front of me.

"One of the doctors was telling me when doctors are surveyed they often rate the quality of lives of people with disabilities quite low but the families generally rate it higher - and people with disabilities rate it much higher again."

World Down Syndrome Day on March 21 was another chance for the Domorevs to put things in perspective.

A Carpool Karaoke-style video called 50 Mums, 50 Kids, 1 Extra Chromosome went viral and was shared by talk show host James Corden.

Rebecca was one of those sharing it across social media.

"The first time I watched it I was absolutely sobbing - it was just this beautiful connection between mothers and their children," she said.

"It summed up how I'd been feeling - I wouldn't change a thing. Regardless of the extra chromosome, he's our boy the way he is."