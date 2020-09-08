Menu
A 70 year-old man from South Australia drowned while surfing on September 8, 2020, at Agnes Water Main Beach.
News

Agnes Water drowning victim was from interstate

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Sep 2020 4:30 PM
A MAN who drowned in tragic circumstances while surfing at Agnes Water on Monday was a traveller visiting the idillic town from South Australia, police have confirmed.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics from Agnes Water and Miriam Vale were called at 4pm to The Esplanade at Agnes Water following reports a man had got into difficulty while in the water at Main Beach.

Gladstone Police Inspector Darren Somerville said officers from Agnes Water police station were quick to respond to the incident following a triple-0 call.

Insp Somerville said the man who drowned was 70-years-old.

“He was surfing when others in the water said he fell off his board,” he said.

“Other surfers saw him face down in the water.

“They paddled over, grabbed him and brought him back into shore and started CPR.

“The ambulance was called and the locals continued CPR until the ambulance arrived.

“When paramedics arrived they took over CPR but were unable to revive him.”

A lifeguard at Agnes Water Main Beach in January 2020. The beach was not patrolled when a 70-year-old man from South Australia drowned while surfing on September 7, 2020.
A police media spokeswoman said one of the witnesses involved in the incident was from Parkwood, on the Gold Coast.

The spokeswoman said the drowning victim was from Willinga, South Australia.

Agnes Water Main Beach is claimed to be the most northerly surfing beach on Australia’s east coast.

The Great Barrier Reef prevents waves forming further north, while crocodiles and stingers are a deterrent for surfers.

Insp Somerville said an autopsy would be conducted on the man’s body, which was removed by a Gladstone-based undertaker, to officially determine the cause of death.

Yesterday’s tragedy follows the drowing of a 52-year-old Deception Bay man on February 25, 2019 at Agnes Water, and Ashleigh Ford, aged 18, on April 9, 2016.

