Agnes Water couple's rental business thriving from Airbnb

AGNES Water couple Geoff and Jenni Carr purposely built their retro-style house 18 months ago to use as an Airbnb and it's fast becoming a hotspot for guests.

The pet-friendly, five-bedroom home is within arm's reach of the beach but already it's fully booked out for July.

Mrs Carr said her most popular guests to the Zen Den were international holidaymakers.

"It's a home for Geoff and I but it's a holiday for our guests," she said.

"We have new people staying almost every day.

"At first we started with Airbnb but now we use other travel sites like Booking.com."

The dazzling pool is picturesque. Jenni Carr

But Mrs Carr said her home holiday business doesn't come free. Airbnb hosts pay a commission that is between 12 and 18 per cent.

"If we charge $150 a night, Airbnb will hold onto that money and get the commission before we see it. Booking.com bill me monthly."

Mrs Carr said she can pay up to $1200 dollars a month in commission.

"I'm certainly not getting a free ride," she said.

The Agnes Water couple said they sold their Gold Coast home and their Gladstone property to build the retro-style residence to share with their guests.

"I really love the social side to it," Mrs Carr said.

One of the airy bedrooms. Jenni Carr

"Meeting new people has been wonderful.

"It has been a plan for us for the past 10 years and now we're here."

The property features a jukebox, pool table and outdoor kitchen as well.

"It is very different from most places you can stay," she said.