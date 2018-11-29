Agnes Water community going above and beyond

Fire crews parked outside local businesses where they'd stopped for breakfast.

Fire crews parked outside local businesses where they'd stopped for breakfast. Matt Taylor GLA271118FIRE

WHILE emergency services battle fires around the district the people of Agnes Water are doing everything they can to support them.

"This community has a heart as big as Agnes Water itself," Jodie Crawford said.

The owner of Latino Cafe Mrs Crawford has been busy preparing food for the hundreds of volunteers around the area.

"This is extreme for Agnes, it just doesn't happen here," she said.

"But everyone has just jumped in to help.

"Every person and business in town is doing something to pitch in one way or the other."

Mrs Crawford said a lot of people were coming in to the cafe offering assistance.

"My friend Pat turned up and peeled potatoes yesterday, then ran up to to the shops to pick up some stuff for me," she said.

"Foodworks have been marvellous, they've been giving us stuff and they even sent a staff member down to help the other day too.

"1770 Meats have donated meat, bacon and steak, they've been great.

"The bakery, and businesses from Bundaberg, Tannum Sands and Gladstone have been donating stuff as well.

"A lot of locals are donating money and we've been using that to buy fresh food and drinks for the firies.

"But everyday people are coming in wanting to help, seeing if we need a hand.

"They've got a big heart for the firie's."

She said several businesses have had to close their shops while they help with the fire effort.

"We've been keeping in touch with Codie's Cafe up the road," Mrs Crawford said.

"Like a lot of family owned businesses her son who runs the cafe is out fighting fires.

"We just want them all to be safe, the firies, police and paramedics.

"The wind has picked up today so they'll be struggling, the heat will be terrible.

"We're sending our thoughts out to all of them, they're all doing an amazing job."