Agnes Water club needs your help

GAME ON: The club in recent years has installed a full-sized basketball court that doubles as a netball court.
by Julia Bartrim

THE Discovery Coast Sport and Recreation Association is urgently seeking volunteers to join the club's committee.

Club president John Smith says the club has expanded greatly within the past four years and is looking for people willing to donate their time.

"There's no special skills or experience (needed), just be honest and reliable," he said.

" I think every committee needs a change, (it) needs new blood (and) new ideas."

Mr Smith said he would be happy to take a backwards step from the committee, which currently has six members.

"The committee that's there is only too happy to help, but we just need more people," he said.

"I don't for one minute wish to walk away, don't get me wrong,"

Mr Smith started out volunteering in the kitchens at the club about five years ago before joining the committee.

He said he was motivated by the fact that he felt many of his grandchildren, who lived locally, needed access to better facilities.

"In four years ... we have basically done upwards of $400,000 worth of improvements, a large percentage of (the funds) came from federal or state grants and community development funds, (as well as assistance from the Bendigo Bank)," Mr Smith said.

"It's a joint effort by all the committee past and present," he said.

 

Mr Smith said the club was also looking for volunteers to maintain the grounds and to supervise workers in the work for the dole program.

"That was great," he said of the club's previous experience with the work for the dole program.

"We got so much done, if we could get a person that was prepared to volunteer (as a supervisor) for three days a week for six months we could get that going again."

This Saturday night the club will host a Chinese/Japanese food night. Arrive at 4pm for 5pm food service.

